First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $105.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.07. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $163.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

