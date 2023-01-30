First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 693,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,442,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,549,000 after acquiring an additional 506,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 589,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 467,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 570.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 450,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EWT stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.