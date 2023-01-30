First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE SNA opened at $244.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average is $224.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $250.63.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

