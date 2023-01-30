First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

ROST opened at $119.48 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day moving average is $98.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.