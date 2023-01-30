First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $117.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average is $101.75. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

