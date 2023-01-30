First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $172.02 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $137.46 and a 52 week high of $203.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.87.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

