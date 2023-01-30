First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ABB by 913.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,300 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in ABB by 3,098.9% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after buying an additional 624,764 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ABB by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 385,742 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 502,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 356,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth $5,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Shares of ABB opened at $34.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.09.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

