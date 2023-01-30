First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,078,000 after acquiring an additional 191,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,624,000 after purchasing an additional 309,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in STORE Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,090 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1,395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,868 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Price Performance

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.20 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About STORE Capital

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

