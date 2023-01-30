First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $123.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.