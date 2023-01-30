First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,429,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $145.63 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.60 and its 200-day moving average is $139.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,790 shares of company stock worth $6,678,255. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.55.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

