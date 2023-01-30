First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $423.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.96 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

