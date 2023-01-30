First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $505.67 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $511.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

