First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,304.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

