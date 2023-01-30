First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 74.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP stock opened at $54.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

