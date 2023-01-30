First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,426 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSEC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PSEC opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.60 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PSEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

