First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 294,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.91 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

