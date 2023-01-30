First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,541 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,962,000 after purchasing an additional 773,898 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,430,286.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502 in the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

