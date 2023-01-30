First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,418 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,224.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 74,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $49.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

