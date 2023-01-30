First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,099 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 39.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 73,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $86.82 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $124.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average of $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

