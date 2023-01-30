First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,212 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $50.06 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

