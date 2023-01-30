First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 735 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,039 shares of company stock valued at $32,268,881.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

NYSE A opened at $155.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average of $139.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.