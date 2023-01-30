First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 862 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $149.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

