First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.66 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

