First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,440 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 107.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 41.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MDU stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also

