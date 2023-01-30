First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $481.69 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $378.91 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.47.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.50.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

