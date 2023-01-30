First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,465 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in V.F. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $30.45 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

