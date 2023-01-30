First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,557 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 6.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Ferguson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($123.31) to GBX 9,630 ($119.23) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $140.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.86. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $168.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

