First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,031 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $191.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $243.12.

