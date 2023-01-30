First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Masco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of MAS opened at $51.04 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

