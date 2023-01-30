First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,592 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,686 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 495.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $75.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

