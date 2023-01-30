First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,787 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $83.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.36. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $85.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

