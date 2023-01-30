First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,557 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,014,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.4 %

JLL opened at $181.30 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $135.35 and a one year high of $264.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.