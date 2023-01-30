First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,467 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $50.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

