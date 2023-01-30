First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Moody’s by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after acquiring an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,483,000 after acquiring an additional 252,425 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 26,718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 249,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 243.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 224,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

NYSE:MCO opened at $319.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.21 and a 200 day moving average of $285.42. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $354.81.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

