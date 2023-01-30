First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,999 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.45) to GBX 1,550 ($19.19) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.29) to GBX 1,450 ($17.95) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading

