First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of BICK stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $31.89.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust BICK Index Fund
First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.
