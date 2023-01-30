First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of BICK stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BICK Index Fund

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,481,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 97.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

