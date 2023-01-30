First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Up 38.0% in January

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,490,000.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTAG opened at $30.69 on Monday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG)
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.