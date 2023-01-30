First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Up 38.0% in January

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,490,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTAG opened at $30.69 on Monday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

