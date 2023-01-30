flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,200 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FNNTF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €11.00 ($11.96) to €9.00 ($9.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

OTCMKTS FNNTF opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. flatexDEGIRO has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

