Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $98.18 million, a PE ratio of -60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is -193.54%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.
