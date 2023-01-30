Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $98.18 million, a PE ratio of -60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Further Reading

