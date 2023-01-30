Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stake Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,250,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $104,983.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,734,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,900,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,123,844. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $26.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

