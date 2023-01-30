FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 26.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FMC by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in FMC by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in FMC by 85.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 42,943 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

FMC stock opened at $132.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.