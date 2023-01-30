FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FMC Stock Up 1.0 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $132.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.39 and its 200-day moving average is $117.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

