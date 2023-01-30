Foot Locker, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Foot Locker Stock Up 1.6 %

FL opened at $43.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $45.59.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $156,482,000 after acquiring an additional 312,687 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $139,866,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after buying an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after buying an additional 91,049 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.