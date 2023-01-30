Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,243 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 582.4% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.57.

Tesla Trading Up 11.0 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $177.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.97. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.