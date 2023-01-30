Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTS. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. Fortis has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 45.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.10%.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

