Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX opened at $31.62 on Monday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

