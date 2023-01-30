Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

