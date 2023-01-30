FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Down 9.1% in January

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FRP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of FRP stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.30 million, a P/E ratio of 423.11 and a beta of 0.59. FRP has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08.
In other FRP news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $40,220.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,408.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $57,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $40,220.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,408.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,461 shares of company stock valued at $203,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in FRP during the second quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FRP during the first quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in FRP by 108.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
