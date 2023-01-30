FY2022 Earnings Estimate for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $16.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.54 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

HCA stock opened at $254.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

