FY2022 Earnings Estimate for IDEX Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $8.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IEX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

NYSE IEX opened at $238.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in IDEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in IDEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

